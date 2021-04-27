Kosciusko Softball Wins First Game in Second Round of Playoffs

The Kosciusko Whippets softball team played the Cougars of South Pontotoc Monday night in the first-of-three series for the second round of the playoffs. It was tight and tense game with the scored being tied at four after six innings. In an exciting finish, the home team takes the win with a walk-off. Final score, 5-4.

Mary Kimble Price was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Join us tomorrow at six for the second game of the best-of-three series when the Whippets travel to South Pontotoc.