Kosciusko Softball Wins First Game of North State Championship

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets softball team hosted game 1 of the North State Championship Series Thursday evening at Peggy Ables Field. Facing Region 4-4A rival West Lauderdale in a rematch of last year’s North State Championship, the game was close and tense throughout, but the home team pulled ahead and won 5-3.

Tomorrow, the Whippets travel to Collinsville for game two. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30. The pre-game show starts a few minutes before that.

Mary Kimble Price was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Boswell Media Sports will provide radio coverage of the game on Breezy 101, BreezyNews.com, and the Breezy 101 app.