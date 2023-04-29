HomeLocalKosciusko Softball Wins First Game of Playoffs

Kosciusko Softball Wins First Game of Playoffs

by

The Kosciusko Whippets softball team kicked off their post-season play hosting the Pontotoc Warriors after a first-week bye.

Pontotoc scored a run in the first.  The Whippets tied it up with a run in the fifth.  The Whippets pulled ahead with a run in the sixth.  And they held it for the final, 2-1.

Mary Kimble Price was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

Join us tomorrow for game two!  First pitch is scheduled for 5:30.  But concerns about the weather may move it earlier.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kosciusko softball LIVE AUDIO Stream

Kosciusko baseball LIVE AUDIO ONLY Stream

Tornado Siren Testing Today after 12pm in Kosciusko

Happening today: Ethel softball to host 2nd round playoff game

Happening today: Kosciusko Lower Elementary to host Whippets baseball/softball

Kosciusko playoff baseball and softball today from Boswell Media Sports