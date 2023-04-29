Kosciusko Softball Wins First Game of Playoffs

The Kosciusko Whippets softball team kicked off their post-season play hosting the Pontotoc Warriors after a first-week bye.

Pontotoc scored a run in the first. The Whippets tied it up with a run in the fifth. The Whippets pulled ahead with a run in the sixth. And they held it for the final, 2-1.

Mary Kimble Price was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Join us tomorrow for game two! First pitch is scheduled for 5:30. But concerns about the weather may move it earlier.