Kosciusko Sonic Temporarily Closed

According to Tyrone Smith, co-owner of Kosciusko Sonic, a small part in the speaker system is the reason behind Sonic’s closure the past several days. The part malfunctioned on Friday causing the closure over the holiday weekend. Smith told Breezynews, they hoped to be back open by 5pm Wednesday.
