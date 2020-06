The square in downtown Kosciusko will soon be closed as the repaving project continues.

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft said the square will be closed off at the end of the day today (Tuesday) as paving crews prepare for the stress relief layer of asphalt to be applied.

Cockroft said the public lots located one block off the square are open and can be used for parking during the closure.

The streets on the square will remain closed through Thursday at 5:00 pm.