A street in Kosciusko will be closed for at least one more day.

West Adams St. will be closed between Peachtree Street and Lumber Street.

Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle said the closure is for a culvert replacement.

According to Kyle, the crew in charge of the construction is hoping to have the street open by Friday.



Kyle also said the street might be close temporarily next week while a head wall is constructed on the north end of the culvert.