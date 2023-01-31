Kosciusko Students Learn About Career Readiness

Kosciusko Junior High is preparing students for the future with a career fair. Students visited more than 20 different occupation tables where representatives from local businesses, Army National Guard, Career Tech Center, and more were set up.

Students learned about career readiness from nurses, realtors, police officers, cosmetologists, mechanics, farmers, and many more.

Melissa Boswell Townsend and Breck Riley of Boswell Media were among those speaking to students.

Breck’s favorite questions that were asked are: “Do you hear a lot of gossip?”, “Do they train your voice to sound like that?”, and “Do y’all play music on tapes or is it just like one big playlist?”

Melissa’s favorite question she was asked by students was “What talents do you need to be able to be successful in this field” Her answer? “You must be able to communicate with people, have an outgoing personality, and be creative.”