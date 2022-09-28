Kosciusko Superintendent comments on school district ratings

Kosciusko School District Superintendent Dr. Zack Bost released the following statement on the ratings released by the Mississippi Department of Education:

“As a district, we are incredibly proud of the effort and commitment of the entire community. Not only do these scores reflect each of our schools’ efforts in their pursuit of greatness, but they also exemplify the resilience of an entire community.

It is our wish to use this accountability release as wind to our sails. These scores showed how remarkably close we are to being in the top 10% of school districts in the state of Mississippi. In short, it is time to Educate Greatness; and we will need the entire community’s help. Let’s expect more, do more, and be more as we reclaim our greatness and our tradition.

We think this accountability result is a proof of our efforts and a road map for where we can go next. With our community’s support, we want to offer more advanced courses with higher degrees of rigor. We want to build a career pathway system for our high school that provides students with more life experiences while tackling a challenging curriculum. We want to build pathways of greatness in our junior high school as a pipeline for success in our secondary schools.

And before that, we want to strengthen our elementary education by focusing on transforming the district’s literacy and math rigor. In short, we want to build an educational product that our parents and community are proud of, and one that competes as one of the top systems in the state.”