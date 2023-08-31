Kosciusko Teen Charged with Murder for July Fatal Shooting

Jarmarion Thompson, a 17-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was extradited from Memphis to Kosciusko today.

Thompson has been charged with murder in connection with the July 20th shooting on West Adams Street and is currently being held in the Leake County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

From July 20, 2023

One person has died, and one is being charged with murder after a shooting in Kosciusko.

Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of West Adams Street at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, for a shooting with injuries.

A male was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala Emergency Department for a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead. The victim has since been identified as 21-year-old Jamel Davis of Kosciusko.

During their investigation, Kosciusko Police identified a suspect. Seventeen-year-old Jarmarion Thompson of Kosciusko is being charged in the murder.