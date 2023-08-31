HomeAttalaKosciusko Teen Charged with Murder for July Fatal Shooting

Kosciusko Teen Charged with Murder for July Fatal Shooting

by
SHARE NOW

Jarmarion Thompson, a 17-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was extradited from Memphis to Kosciusko today.

Thompson has been charged with murder in connection with the July 20th shooting on West Adams Street and is currently being held in the Leake County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

From July 20, 2023

One person has died, and one is being charged with murder after a shooting in Kosciusko.

Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of West Adams Street at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, for a shooting with injuries.

A male was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala Emergency Department for a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead.  The victim has since been identified as 21-year-old Jamel Davis of Kosciusko.

During their investigation, Kosciusko Police identified a suspect.  Seventeen-year-old Jarmarion Thompson of Kosciusko is being charged in the murder.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kosciusko releases information on Whippets game day parking, tailgating, etc

Happening today: Ethel vs Kosciusko volleyball

Hearse Stolen from Kosciusko Pursued and Recovered Wednesday Evening

Kosciusko Fall Festival planned for Oct. 28

Kosciusko RB earns Top Performer honors

Victim Identified in Monday Morning Fatal Crash in Philadelphia