Kosciusko to celebrate National Constitution Week

September 17-23 is Constitution Week, the 231st anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United States.

Large framed copies of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights are on display at the Attala County Library, Kosciusko Junior High School and KHS along with a copy of Mayor Jimmy Cockroft ‘s Proclamation that this is Constitution Week in Kosciusko.

When you hear the Cultural Center’s Bell ring at 3pm on Monday, September 17th, it will be joining bells across the nation ringing at the same time in commemoration of the signing of our country’s Constitution.

Have your children dial the Library’s DIAL-A-STORY line, 662-290-7323, to hear a story about the Constitution.

This announcement is provided by the Daughters of the American Revolution, Samuel Hammond Chapter of Kosciusko.