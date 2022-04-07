Kosciusko to consider adding vaping to its smoking ordinance

The City of Kosciusko is considering adding vaping to its smoking ordinance.

Mayor Tim Kyle said he was visited recently by representatives from Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition and they were the ones who made the recommendation for it to be added to the ordinance.

“Most any city in the state that has a No Smoking ordinance in place have that [no vaping] language included,” Kyle said during Minute with the Mayor on Breezy 101.

WebMd defines vapes as “a device that heats up a liquid to create a vapor you inhale.”

Types of vaping devices include pens and e-cigarettes.

The ordinance would prohibit those devices anywhere that also prohibits smoking, which would be restaurants and most any other building inside the city.

A public hearing for the change to the ordinance will be held prior to the next meeting of the Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday, April 19.