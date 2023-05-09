Kosciusko to face division opponent for North State Championship

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets will face a division rival for the North State Championship.

For the 3rd year in a row, the team will face West Lauderdale with a spot in the 4A State Championship on the line.

Game one of the series will be played in Kosciusko Thursday, May 11 at 6:30 pm.

Game two of the series is set for 6:00 Friday, May 12 in Collinsville.

If a game three is needed, it will be played in Kosciusko Saturday, May 13 at 6:30 pm.

Boswell Media Sports will carry radio coverage of all Kosciusko Lady Whippets softball games.