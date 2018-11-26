Kosciusko Tractor Supply Company store to host Pet Photos with Santa event

Tractor Supply Company wants your furry friends to get in the holiday spirit.

On Dec. 01, 2018 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Kosciusko Tractor Supply is inviting customers to bring their pets to the store for Pet Photos with Santa.

A local photographer will be on site during the event taking holiday-themed photos of Santa’s Little Helpers and their owners. The first 25 customers who get a photo taken will also receive a free magnetic picture frame.

“Pets are as much our customers as their owners are,” said Mike Benenati, manager of Kosciusko Tractor Supply store. “This is one of many pet-themed events we offer throughout the year, and we enjoy having the entire family at the store.”

This event is open to the public and will take place at 180 Highway 12 W.

For more information, please contact the Kosciusko Tractor Supply store at 662-289-2262.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is in its 80th year of operation and, since being founded in 1938, has grown to become the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States. With more than 28,000 team members, over 1,725 stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website, Tractor Supply is passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. The Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday prices they deserve. At June 30, 2018, the Company operated 1,725 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June