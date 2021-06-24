Kosciusko Upper Elementary students named finalists in the National Book Challenge

A teacher and class at Kosciusko Upper Elementary have been named finalists in the 2020 – 2021 National Book Challenge.

Dawn Kerr and her class are among the top 50 out of 60,290 entries that were submitted for the contest.

As a reward for winning, the class Kerr and her class will receive at $50 gift card and a published author certificate for each student.

The students were recognized for their contributions to the book “Animals Around the World,’ which was published earlier this year through the Studentreasure free publishing program.

Each student author was assigned an animal. They then researched, wrote, and illustrated a page about that animal in the book.

“This book created challenges and required the students to think outside of the box,” said Kerr. “They truly exceeded all expectations. As their teacher, I could not be more proud of their hard work and dedication. What a privilege it has been to be included in the journey of their first published book.”