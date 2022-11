For the second year in a row, Kosciusko Upper Elementary will turn into a Winter Wonderland.

The school will host the event Tuesday, Dec. 13 beginning at 5:00 pm.

Activities for the night include Christmas crafts, pictures with Santa, and appearances from your favorite holiday characters.

Admission to Winter Wonderland is $2 and is open to the public.

For more information, call the Kosciusko Upper Elementary 662-289-2264.