Big Deals!
HomeAttalaKosciusko VFW Hosts Halloween Party with DJ This Friday

Kosciusko VFW Hosts Halloween Party with DJ This Friday

by
SHARE NOW
Kosciusko VFW Hosts Halloween Party with DJ This Friday

Get ready for a spooky good time! The Kosciusko VFW is switching things up to celebrate the season with a Halloween party featuring a DJ on Friday night, October 31. There will be no dance on Saturday.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase, and all proceeds help support local veterans through the VFW’s programs.

The VFW is located 2 miles west of Kosciusko on Highway 12, behind the Army Tank. For more information, contact Larry Smith at (901) 626-1040 or call the VFW at 662-290-7033.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Carousel-Christmas-Open-House-flyer.pdf

Costumes are encouraged—come out for a night of music, dancing, and Halloween fun while supporting a great cause!

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/category/5279/auction:-pallet-of-triple-clean-corn-attala-co-coop

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

McCool Fire Department to Host Spooky Halloween Hootenanny

Teen Charged in Connection with Kosciusko High School Shooting Threat

Happening today: Annual Trick or Treat Safety Parade in downtown Kosciusko

Felony Drug Possession, Domestic Violence, and Disorderlies in Attala and Kosciusko Arrests

Man Says Wife Attacked Him, Friday Fight On Wheels

VIDEO STREAM – Kosciusko vs Yazoo City

https://brand.site/bettersaidwiththread