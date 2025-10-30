Kosciusko VFW Hosts Halloween Party with DJ This Friday

Get ready for a spooky good time! The Kosciusko VFW is switching things up to celebrate the season with a Halloween party featuring a DJ on Friday night, October 31. There will be no dance on Saturday.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase, and all proceeds help support local veterans through the VFW’s programs.

The VFW is located 2 miles west of Kosciusko on Highway 12, behind the Army Tank. For more information, contact Larry Smith at (901) 626-1040 or call the VFW at 662-290-7033.

Costumes are encouraged—come out for a night of music, dancing, and Halloween fun while supporting a great cause!