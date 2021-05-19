Kosciusko volleyball announces season awards

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets Volleyball team held its of the year awards banquet Tuesday night.

During the banquet, the team celebrated its first division championship and handed out the season awards.

List of Whippet volleyball award winners:

Coaches Award – Natalie Ryals

MVP – Kelly Hood

Offensive Player of the Year – Lauren Nowell

Defensive Player of the Year – Kelly Hood

Most Improved – Rayann Sanders

Most Digs Award – Makynlee Dickerson

Most Spikes Award – Layla Ferguson

Hust Hit and Never Quit Award – Kelly Hood

Ace Award – Mary Kimble Price

Region 4-4A All Division: