Kosciusko volleyball announces season awards

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets Volleyball team held its of the year awards banquet Tuesday night.
During the banquet, the team celebrated its first division championship and handed out the season awards.
List of Whippet volleyball award winners:
- Coaches Award – Natalie Ryals
- MVP – Kelly Hood
- Offensive Player of the Year – Lauren Nowell
- Defensive Player of the Year – Kelly Hood
- Most Improved – Rayann Sanders
- Most Digs Award – Makynlee Dickerson
- Most Spikes Award – Layla Ferguson
- Hust Hit and Never Quit Award – Kelly Hood
- Ace Award – Mary Kimble Price
Region 4-4A All Division:
- Kelly Hood
- Bracie Jamison
- Lauren Nowell
- Mary Kimble Price