The Kosciusko High School Volleyball team will host a “Dig Pink” game Thursday, Oct. 3 in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The team will recognize breast cancer survivors and honor those who have lost the battle with breast cancer during a ceremony between the JV and varsity games.

All breast cancer survivors and family members affected by breast cancer are invited to attend.

The JV game will begin at 5:00 pm.

Follow @KosyVolleyball on Twitter for more information.