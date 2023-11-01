Kosciusko vs Amory Location/Broadcast Information

Kosciusko vs Amory Broadcast Information:
- Game – Friday, Nov. 3, 7:00 pm
- Location: Tupelo High School
4125 Golden Wave Dr, Tupelo, MS 38801
- Radio: WLIN-FM, Breezy 101.1
- Audio stream: Breezynews.com; Breezy 101 app
- Social Media: @KSDSports, @BreckRiley,@KosciuskoFB
*Directions to Tupelo High School from Kosciusko
- Head north on The Natchez Trace Parkway for approximately 77 miles
- Turn left to to take Hwy 32 exit to Okolona
- Turn right onto Hwy 32 E
- Travel for approximately 9 miles.
- Turn left onto S Church Street/Hwy 245 North
- Travel approximately 12 miles
- Turn left onto Palmetto Road
- Travel west approximately 1 mile to Graham Drive
- Take a right onto Graham Drive
- Travel approximately 3.3 miles to Cliff Gookin BLVD
- Take a left on Cliff Gookin BLVD and follow signs for Tueplo High School
Additional Information
- Tickets to the game are $10 and can be purchased by the GoFan website/app or at the gate with credit/debit card.