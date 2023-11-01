HomeAttalaKosciusko vs Amory Location/Broadcast Information

Kosciusko vs Amory Location/Broadcast Information

Kosciusko vs Amory Broadcast Information:

*Directions to Tupelo High School from Kosciusko  

  • Head north on The Natchez Trace Parkway for approximately 77 miles
  • Turn left to to take Hwy 32 exit to Okolona
  • Turn right onto Hwy 32 E
  • Travel for approximately 9 miles.
  • Turn left onto S Church Street/Hwy 245 North
  • Travel approximately 12 miles
  • Turn left onto Palmetto Road
  • Travel west approximately 1 mile to Graham Drive
  • Take a right onto Graham Drive
  • Travel approximately 3.3 miles to Cliff Gookin BLVD
  • Take a left on Cliff Gookin BLVD and follow signs for Tueplo High School

Additional Information

  • Tickets to the game are $10 and can be purchased by the GoFan website/app or at the gate with credit/debit card.

