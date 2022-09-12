Kosciusko vs Choctaw County game moved to Ackerman

Another Kosciusko Whippets home football game is having to change locations.

According to Athletic Director Macy Wilbanks, the game against Choctaw County will now be played in Ackerman instead of Kosciusko.

Game time will still be 7:30 pm.

Here is the school’s official statement:

“Due to further delays with the Landrum Field turf project, the Kosciusko Whippets will not be able to play at Landrum Field on September 16th as we had originally hoped. That game will now be played at Choctaw County High School with a 7:30pm kickoff. The Whippets first home game will now be September 30th when they will host the Choctaw Central Warriors. This game will also be our homecoming game. This delay will also affect the Junior High and Junior Varsity games that are scheduled to be played at Landrum Field in the upcoming weeks.”

The updated high school and junior high football schedule is pictured below.

KHS Football:

September 16th @Choctaw County 7:30pm

September 23rd @ Forest 7:30pm

September 30th Choctaw Cent. (Homecoming) 7:30pm

October 7th @ West Lauderdale 7:00pm

October 14th Leake Central (Senior Night) 7:00pm

October 21st @ NE Lauderdale 7:00pm

October 28th @ Louisville 7:00pm

KJHS/JV Football: