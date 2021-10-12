Kosciusko vs Leake Central tickets only available through app

Tickets for Friday’s Kosciusko vs Leake Central football game can only be purchased through the GoFan App.

GoFan.co is a website/app that allows fans to purchase their tickets on their smartphone. Once tickets are purchased for an event, the fan only has to show their ticket on their cell phone at the gate.

Whippet fans can search search “GoFan” in the Apple app store. The logo is a black background with “GO FAN” written in white. There is not currently a GoFan app for Android. However, Android users can purchase through the Go Fan website.

Once in the app, fans will need to create an account.

Once purchased the buyer will receive an email with a link to their tickets.

Friday’s game is set for a 7:00 pm kickoff at Leake Central High School. The school will hold Homecoming festivities prior to the game.

GoFan ticket link-https://gofan.co/app/events/373128?schoolId=MS4656