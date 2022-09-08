HomeAttalaKosciusko vs Lewisburg game time changed

Kosciusko vs Lewisburg game time changed

Kickoff time for the Kosciusko-Lewisburg game Friday night has been moved up by 30 minutes.

The game will now kick off at 7:00 instead of 7:30 .

Kosciusko Athletic Director Macy Wilbanks said the change was made due a detour on Interstate 55 that could cause travel delays after the game.

Whippet fans who can’t make the trip to Lewisburg can listen to the Boswell Media Sports broadcasts of the game. (Details below).

Because of the time change, pregame coverage will now begin at 6:20.

