Kosciusko vs Senatobia Location/Broadcast Information

Kosciusko vs Senatobia Location/Broadcast Information:

*Directions to Varner Field from Kosciusko  

  • Take Hwy 35 North to Vaiden
  • Follow signs to I-55 North
  • Go north on I-55 approximately 88 miles
  • Take Exit 263 to MS-740
  • Turn left onto MS-740
  • Travel approximately 1 mile to Hwy 51 N
  • Turn right on Hwy 51 North
  • Travel north approximately 1 mile to Browns Ferry Road
  • Take a left on Browns Ferry Road
  • Travel approximately 1.3 miles to Varner Field

Additional Information

  • Tickets to the game can be purchased by the GoFan website/app or at the gate with credit/debit card. NO CASH WILL BE ACCEPTED AT THE GATE.

