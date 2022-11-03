Kosciusko vs Senatobia Location/Broadcast Information:
- Game – Friday, Nov. 4, 7:00 pm
- Location: Varner Field
1364 Brownsferry Rd Senatobia, MS 38668
- Radio: WLIN-FM, Breezy 101.1
- Audio stream: Breezynews.com; Breezy 101 app
- Social Media: @KSDSports, @BreckRiley,@KosciuskoFB
*Directions to Varner Field from Kosciusko
- Take Hwy 35 North to Vaiden
- Follow signs to I-55 North
- Go north on I-55 approximately 88 miles
- Take Exit 263 to MS-740
- Turn left onto MS-740
- Travel approximately 1 mile to Hwy 51 N
- Turn right on Hwy 51 North
- Travel north approximately 1 mile to Browns Ferry Road
- Take a left on Browns Ferry Road
- Travel approximately 1.3 miles to Varner Field
Additional Information
- Tickets to the game can be purchased by the GoFan website/app or at the gate with credit/debit card. NO CASH WILL BE ACCEPTED AT THE GATE.