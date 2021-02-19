Kosciusko Water & Light asking customers to help conserve water

Kosciusko Water and Light is asking customers to help conserve water.

KWL manager Les Clark said that there currently is not a water crisis, but that this is a preventive measure to keep from having a city wide boil water notice or a city wide shutdown of the water system.

KWL is asking customers to conserve water use from noon today (Friday) through Monday, Feb. 22 at 5:00 pm.

Ways to conserve water:

Do not use water unnecessarily.

Do not allow faucets to drip to prevent freezing.

Take shorter showers.

Use less water when taking a bath.

Do not rinse or wash vehicles.

See the complete release below: