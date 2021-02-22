Kosciusko Water & Light says the conserve water notice has ended

The conserve water noticed for the City of Kosciusko has ended.

Kosciusko Water and Light released the following statement to BreezyNews Monday morning:

On Friday, February 19, 2021, the Kosciusko Water & Light Plant issued a Water Conservation Request until Monday, February 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM.

At this time, Monday, February 22, 2021 at 8:00 AM, Kosciusko Water & Light is happy to report that the previous Water Conservation Request can be canceled. The City of Kosciusko’s Water System has completely recovered and they are back to normal operations.

The Kosciusko Water & Light Plant would like to thank their customers, the Mississippi Water Association, the Springdale/Youth Center Water Association & the Sugar Creek Water Association for their help in conserving water during this unprecedented time of prolonged sub-freezing temperatures. There is no doubt that everyone’s conservation efforts during this time has allowed Kosciusko Water & Light to resume normal water operations faster than projected.

Les Clark

General Manager

Kosciusko Water & Light Plant