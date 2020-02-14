Kosciusko Whippet baseball returning to Breezy 101

Boswell Media Sports and Breezy 101 are excited to announce another exciting year of radio and online coverage for select Kosciusko Whippet baseball games.

The broadcast schedule includes out-of-conference games against West Point, Ethel and Neshoba Central and Region 4-4A games against Louisville, Leake Central, Northeast Lauderdale, and West Lauderdale.

Boswell Media Sports’ commentator Phillip Palmertree will handle broadcast duties for the 2020 Whippet baseball season.

The first Boswell Media Sports broadcast of 2020 is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27.

* Boswell Media Sports 2020 KHS Baseball broadcast schedule: