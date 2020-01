The Kosciusko Whippet girl’s and boy’s basketball teams will be in action tonight on Breezy 101.

The teams will host Region 4-4A opponent Northeast Lauderdale.

The girls game will begin at 6:00 pm with the boys game to follow.

You can hear the games tonight on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 mobile app.

Airtime is set for 5:45 pm.