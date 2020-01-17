Kosciusko football team announces All-Academic Team

The Kosciusko Whippet football team has announced its All-Academic Team.
Members named to the team had a 3.0 GPA throughout the fall 2019 football season.
Thirteen members of the team achieved a 4.0 GPA.
The overall team GPA was a 3.15.
2019 KHS Football All-Academic Team
4.0 GPA
- Jeffery Barksdale
- Kobe Carter
- Will Carter
- Jacob Davide
- Devonte’ Ellis
- Azikwe’ Mays
- Zavier “Bobo” Miller
- Preston Moore
- Cody Pope
- Lucas Price
- Ethan Wood
- Paul Wood
3.0 GPA or higher
- Krsi Brown
- George Carter
- Colton Crosby
- Condarian Erving
- Jerrell Erving
- Omarion Fleming
- Marquies Fondren
- Antonio Harmon
- Deshawn Hill
- Rakaviya Johnson
- Hunter Kitttrel
- Roquavion Landfair
- Jadarrius Miller
- Hunter Pugh
- Demond Reed
- Tyre Riley
- Jaquarius Thomas
- Davonta Turner
- Lee Wade
- Curt Welch
- Jerremy Whitcomb
- Mason Williams
- Ethan Wright