Kosciusko football team announces All-Academic Team

Whippets
The Kosciusko Whippet football team has announced its All-Academic Team.

Members named to the team had a 3.0 GPA throughout the fall 2019 football season.

Thirteen members of the team achieved a 4.0 GPA.

The overall team GPA was a 3.15.

2019 KHS Football All-Academic Team

4.0 GPA

  • Jeffery Barksdale
  • Kobe Carter
  • Will Carter
  • Jacob Davide
  • Devonte’ Ellis
  • Azikwe’ Mays
  • Zavier “Bobo” Miller
  • Preston Moore
  • Cody Pope
  • Lucas Price
  • Ethan Wood
  • Paul Wood

3.0 GPA or higher

  • Krsi Brown
  • George Carter
  • Colton Crosby
  • Condarian Erving
  • Jerrell Erving
  • Omarion Fleming
  • Marquies Fondren
  • Antonio Harmon
  • Deshawn Hill
  • Rakaviya Johnson
  • Hunter Kitttrel
  • Roquavion Landfair
  • Jadarrius Miller
  • Hunter Pugh
  • Demond Reed
  • Tyre Riley
  • Jaquarius Thomas
  • Davonta Turner
  • Lee Wade
  • Curt Welch
  • Jerremy Whitcomb
  • Mason Williams
  • Ethan Wright

 

