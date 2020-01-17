Kosciusko football team announces All-Academic Team

The Kosciusko Whippet football team has announced its All-Academic Team.

Members named to the team had a 3.0 GPA throughout the fall 2019 football season.

Thirteen members of the team achieved a 4.0 GPA.

The overall team GPA was a 3.15.

2019 KHS Football All-Academic Team

4.0 GPA

Jeffery Barksdale

Kobe Carter

Will Carter

Jacob Davide

Devonte’ Ellis

Azikwe’ Mays

Zavier “Bobo” Miller

Preston Moore

Cody Pope

Lucas Price

Ethan Wood

Paul Wood

3.0 GPA or higher