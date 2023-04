Kosciusko Whippet softball player Gracie Williams has been named an “Athlete of the Week” by The Clarion Ledger.

Williams earned the honor for her performance in games against Choctaw Central.

In two game against the Warriors, Williams had a homerun, three doubles, and 5 RBIs.

You can cast a vote for Williams in a Player of the Week poll at www.clarionledger.com.

Williams and the Lady Whippets will face division rival West Lauderdale twice this week with the Region 4-4A championship on the line.