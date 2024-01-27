HomeAttalaKosciusko Whippets baseball 2024 Breezy 101 broadcast schedule

Kosciusko Whippets baseball 2024 Breezy 101 broadcast schedule

by
SHARE NOW

Boswell Media Sports and Breezy 101 are excited to announce another exciting year of radio and online coverage for select Kosciusko Whippet baseball games.

The broadcast schedule games against Neshoba Central, Madison Central, Northeast Lauderdale, Houston, Louisville, and Caledonia.

Games will be carried on Breezy 101.1, online at Breezynews.com, and on your mobile device with the Breezy 101 app.

Additionally, select games will be video streamed on the Boswell Media YouTube channel.

Boswell Media Sports’ commentator Breck Riley will handle broadcast duties for the 2024 Whippet baseball season.

The first Boswell Media Sports broadcast of 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17.

*Boswell Media Sports 2024 KHS Baseball broadcast schedule:

  • Feb. 17: vs Neshoba Central
  • Feb. 20: vs Madison Central 
  • Fe. 27: vs Northeast Lauderdale
  • March 2: vs at Neshoba Central
  • March 5: vs Houston
  • March 8: at Houston
  • March 23: vs Choctaw County
  • March 26: at Louisville
  • March 28: vs Louisville
  • April 9: at Caledonia
  • April 12: vs Caledonia

*Schedule subject to change.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Sports schedule for Tuesday, January 30

Valentine’s Day giveaway: A Romantic Night for Two in Downtown Kosciusko

Kosciusko announces Super Whippet Weekend for Feb. 1- 3

Shed ablaze on Elm St. in Kosciusko

Audio: Breezy 101’s Gina Kavali to appear in NetFlix series

Minute with the Mayor – January 19, 2024