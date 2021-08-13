Kosciusko Whippets coaches win Community Sports Challenge

The Kosciusko Whippets coaches took home first place in the Community Sports Challenge at the Central MS Fair Thursday night.
The team defeated three teams on their way to the Ultimate Frisbee championship.
For winning the tournament, the coaches will be in charge of planning next year’s event.
Your 2021-2022 Corporate Sports Ultimate Frisbee Challenge Champions!!! The ran through Franks Chevrolet, Boswell Media, and Premiere Medical on the way to the ship!! #IcyHot #HasBeens pic.twitter.com/kR5eXmL5Lb
— Kosciusko Sports (@KSDsports) August 13, 2021