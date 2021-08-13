Home » Local » Kosciusko Whippets coaches win Community Sports Challenge

Kosciusko Whippets coaches win Community Sports Challenge

The Kosciusko Whippets coaches took home first place in the Community Sports Challenge at the Central MS Fair Thursday night.

The team defeated three teams on their way to the Ultimate Frisbee championship.

For winning the tournament, the coaches will be in charge of planning next year’s event.

