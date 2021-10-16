Kosciusko Whippets Defeat Leake Central Gators

The Whippets traveled to Carthage and challenged the Leake Central Gators at their homecoming Friday night. Jumping off with two quick touchdowns, Kosciusko took the lead in the first quarter. But the Gators showed that they’re ready for the fight. First quarter score, 14-14. The second quarter saw both teams score again. Halftime, 21-20, Kosciusko.

In the third quarter, both teams fought to a scoreless stalemate. In the last quarter, the Whippets extend the lead to 28-20, and then 35-20, the final.

Caevon Toliver and Deondre Riley were named the Autumn Ridge Players of the Game. Now that’s something to smile about.

Next week, the Whippets return to Landrum Field. Join us Friday night when Kosciusko hosts the Northeast Lauderdale Trojans.