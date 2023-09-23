Kosciusko Whippets Defeat Newton County Cougars

The Kosciusko Whippets football team hosted the Newton County Cougars Friday night.

Kosciusko opened with a touchdown. After a comeback touchdown, the Cougars couldn’t hold their own against the Whippets. Final score 47-7, Whippets.

Ceavon Tolliver was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Come back next week when the Whippets host the Caledonia Cavaliers. Whippets football games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, the Breezy News app, and, when video is available, on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.