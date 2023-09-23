HomeLocalKosciusko Whippets Defeat Newton County Cougars

Kosciusko Whippets Defeat Newton County Cougars

by
SHARE NOW

The Kosciusko Whippets football team hosted the Newton County Cougars Friday night.

Kosciusko opened with a touchdown.  After a comeback touchdown, the Cougars couldn’t hold their own against the Whippets.  Final score 47-7, Whippets.

Ceavon Tolliver was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

Come back next week when the Whippets host the Caledonia Cavaliers.  Whippets football games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, the Breezy News app, and, when video is available, on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Video: Kosciusko High School 2023 Homecoming Queen announcement and crowning

VIDEO STREAM: Newton County vs Kosciusko

The City of Kosciusko announces official day for Trick-or-Treating

Kosciusko Firefighter Completes Training

Video: 2023 Kosciusko Homecoming Parade and Pep-Rally

Domestic Violence, disturbing the peace, and other recent Kosciusko arrests