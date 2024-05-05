Kosciusko Whippets End Baseball Season with Loss to Ripley Tigers

It was all on the line Saturday evening when the Kosciusko Whippets baseball team returned home to host the Ripley Tigers in game two of the third round of the Region III-4A playoffs. Having come up short in the first game of the series, the Whippets had to win to continue their quest for the championship.

After a hard-fought game, the Whippets fell to the Tigers with a final score of 9-4.

The two seniors on the team, Andrew Mancell and Reggie Carter, were named the Autumn Ridge Dental Players of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Boswell Media would like to thank all our listeners and sponsors for another great season of baseball. Without you, we couldn’t do what we do.