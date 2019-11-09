Kosciusko Whippets Fall in First Game of Playoffs

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Tunica Friday night to open the playoffs with the Lions of Rosa Fort. The Whippets came out blazing with a touchdown on the first drive of the game. And they score again on their next drive, 14-0. The Lions finally got some traction and scored a touchdown of their own. First quarter score, 14-7, Kosciusko. The second quarter kept the action moving. Kosciusko scored a field goal, 17-7. The Lions got another touchdown, 17-14 at the half.

The Lions came out roaring to open the second half with a touchdown, 20-14. Adding a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, Rosa Fort was up 28-17. And they held that for the final.

Zavier “Bobo” Miller, George Carter, Devonte Ellis, Kris Brown, Marlon Dotson, Will Cook, Jacob Davide, Jaquarius Thomas, Kentrell Teague, Paul Wood, Devonte Turner, and Jeffery Barksdale were named the Autumn Ridge Players of the Game.