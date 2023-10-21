HomeLocalKosciusko Whippets Lose to Houston Hilltoppers

Kosciusko Whippets Lose to Houston Hilltoppers

by
SHARE NOW
Whippets

The Whippets football team traveled to Houston Friday night to play the Hilltoppers.

It was a pretty even back and forth for the first half, with the score at halftime being 21-7 Houston.  The second half was another valiant battle by both teams with the final being 54-35, Hilltoppers.

Jaquavious Pace was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

Next week, Kosciusko hosts the Murrah Mustangs, out of Jackson.  Join us for another exciting night of football!  The game will, as always, be available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, the Breezy News app.  Video for this game can be found on the Boswell Media Sports channel on YouTube.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

VIDEO STREAM: Kosciusko vs Houston

Kosciusko Lions Club selling chicken plates

Photo: City of Kosciusko passes resolution for retiring employee

Simple assault & other recent Kosciusko arrests

Schedule of Halloween events in Kosciusko and Attala County

Photo: Fall/Halloween decor in Kosciusko, tag your pics online