Kosciusko Whippets Lose to Houston Hilltoppers

The Whippets football team traveled to Houston Friday night to play the Hilltoppers.

It was a pretty even back and forth for the first half, with the score at halftime being 21-7 Houston. The second half was another valiant battle by both teams with the final being 54-35, Hilltoppers.

Jaquavious Pace was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Next week, Kosciusko hosts the Murrah Mustangs, out of Jackson. Join us for another exciting night of football! The game will, as always, be available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, the Breezy News app. Video for this game can be found on the Boswell Media Sports channel on YouTube.