Kosciusko Whippets Lose to Winona Tigers

Coming off their exciting win last week, the Kosciusko Whippets football team hosted the Winona Tigers Friday night in what some said may well be their toughest competition of the year.

In the first quarter, the Tigers drew first blood, but the Whippets returned the kick for their own touchdown, 7-6 Whippets. The Tigers add a field goal. 9-7, Winona, at the end of the first quarter.

The Whippets added a field goal early in the second quarter, 10-9. Both teams added another touchdown, tying the game at 17. After that, Winona takes off, leading, going into halftime, 30-17.

The second half was all Winona with the final being 37-17.

Javen Mallett was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Next Friday, September 15th, is a bye week for the home team. Come back on the 22nd when the Whippets host the Cougars of Newton County. Whippets Football games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, the Breezy News app, and the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.