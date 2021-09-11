Kosciusko Whippets Open the New Season with Win on the Road

Opening the new season after two covid-caused forfeits, the Kosciusko football team traveled almost to Tennessee to play the Lewisburg Patriots, a 6A team. The home team gets first blood, with a field goal, then a touchdown, then a safety, all in the first quarter. 12-0. The Whippets open the second quarter with another three touchdowns before the Lewisburg breaks their drought, right before the halftime break. Halftime score, 33-6.

In the third quarter, they slow it down, and the Patriots score a touchdown, 33-12. In the fourth quarter, Kosciusko scores again and finishes the game with the win, 40-12.

Lee Wade was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Join us next week when the Whippets travel to Choctaw Central in Ackerman. Find us on your favorite Breezy connection: Breezy101, breezynews.com, or the BreezyNews app.