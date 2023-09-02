Kosciusko Whippets Rout Leake Central in Friday Football Action

Coming off their first-game win last week, excitement was high as the Kosciusko Whippets football team played their home opener. They hosted their long-time foes, the Gators of Leake Central.

The Whippets dominated the first half with the score 23-0. The rout continued in the second half with the final score 55-14.

Caden Greer was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Next week, the Winona Tigers come to town. Join us on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, the Breezy News app, or the Boswell Media Sports YouTube Channel for all your Whippet Football!