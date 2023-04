The Kosciusko Whippets baseball team hosted the Pontotoc Warriors in the first game of the best-of-three 4-4A playoffs.

The Whippets scored three runs in the third and then added two in the sixth, 5-0. And that became the final.

After pitching a no-hitter, Jacob Nunn was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Join us on Friday when we broadcast the second game at 7 p.m. from Pontotoc for an audio-only broadcast.