Kosciusko Wins Against Choctaw Central at Homecoming

They inaugurated the new field. They crowned the homecoming queen. And they played a near-perfect game. The Whippets gave no quarter and beat the Warriors with a final score of 35-8.

Tyran Mosley was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Next week, the Whippets travel to Collinsville to face long-time foe West Lauderdale. The Whippets are looking forward to beating the Knights after coming up short against them last season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7PM. Join us shortly before that for the pregame show.

All Whippets games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app. Select games also have a video broadcast. These will be available on the Boswell Media Sports Channel on YouTube, also available as a link through the website the day of the game.