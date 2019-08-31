Kosciusko Whippets Win First Road Game of Season

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Newton County to face the Cougars in the first away game of the 2019 season.

The first half was almost all defense. After Kosciusko scored a touchdown on the first drive of the game, the only other scoring in the first half was two field goals by Newton County, making the half-time score 7-6, Whippets.

The defense domination continues until just before the end of the third quarter when Newton County scores their first touchdown of the game. Kosciusko comes right back in the top of the fourth, scoring their second touchdown, retaking the lead with a score of 14-13. And that was the final, making the Whippets 1-1 on the season.

Devonta Turner was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Join us next Friday night when the Whippets host the Winona Tigers.