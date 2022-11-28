Kosciusko woman dies in Leake County wreck on Thanksgiving Day

A Thanksgiving Day wreck in Leake County claimed the life of a Kosciusko woman.

According to a report from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the victim was identified as 28-year-old Shaniqueva Bush.

In total, six people died on Mississippi highways over the Thanksgiving holidays.

The other fatal wrecks happened in Stone, Scott, Rankin, Clarke and Marshall counties.

During the holiday weekend, troopers issued 9,179 citations, made 172 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 212 crashes resulting in 43 injuries.