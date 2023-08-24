Kosciusko Woman Jailed for Shooting Boyfriend During Argument

Veronica Meredith is behind bars for shooting her boyfriend, Shannon Davis during an argument late Thursday evening in Kosciusko.

Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on Lucas St. for a domestic disturbance in progress at 11:30 p.m. Officers were informed that one person had been shot during the altercation.

After some investigation, it was found that 38-year-old Veronica Meredith shot 38-year-old Shannon Davis in the chest while the two were arguing.

Mr. Davis was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Jackson and is currently in critical condition.

Ms. Meredith has been charged with aggravated domestic violence and is being held in the Leake County Correctional Facility.