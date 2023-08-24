HomeAttalaKosciusko Woman Jailed for Shooting Boyfriend During Argument

Kosciusko Woman Jailed for Shooting Boyfriend During Argument

by
SHARE NOW

Veronica Meredith is behind bars for shooting her boyfriend, Shannon Davis during an argument late Thursday evening in Kosciusko.

Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on Lucas St. for a domestic disturbance in progress at 11:30 p.m.  Officers were informed that one person had been shot during the altercation.

After some investigation, it was found that 38-year-old Veronica Meredith shot 38-year-old Shannon Davis in the chest while the two were arguing.

Mr. Davis was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Jackson and is currently in critical condition.

Ms. Meredith has been charged with aggravated domestic violence and is being held in the Leake County Correctional Facility.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kemper County vs Kosciusko broadcast details, ticket information, bag policy, etc

Video: Kosciusko football jamboree highlights

Beware of spam posts promoting local high school football broadcasts

Cowboy Day returning to Kosciusko Saturday, Oct. 7

Audio: Kosciusko Superintendent Zach Bost visits The BreckFast Show

Photo gallery: Local students visit Kosciusko Board of Aldermen meeting