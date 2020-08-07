Kosciusko woman one of four poultry plant execs indicted after 2019 immigration raid

Four executives, including a Kosciusko woman, from two Mississippi poultry processing plants have been indicted on federal charges tied to one of the largest workplace immigration raids in the U.S. in the past decade.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the indictments as the documents were unsealed Thursday. Their announcement happened a day before the one-year anniversary of the raids in which 680 people were arrested at seven poultry plants in central Mississippi.

Hurst says none of the four indicted were arrested on the day of the raids.

They worked as managers, supervisors or human resources employees.

Carolyn Johnson, 50, of Kosciusko, worked at Pearl River Foods in Carthage as a human resources manager.

She was charged with six counts of harboring undocumented immigrants, one count of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft related to a grant from the state of Mississippi for reimbursement for on-the-job training of employees.

She faces up to 84 years in prison and $2.25 million in fines. (AP)