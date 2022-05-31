Kosciusko’s Ethan Wood named to All-State baseball team

There’s another postseason honor for the Kosciusko Whippets’ Ethan Wood.
The senior pitcher/infielder has been named to the 4A All-State Team.
Wood helped lead the Whippets to a District Championship and the 2nd round of the playoffs.
Other postseason honors for include being named as the Region 4-4A Player of the Year and earning a spot on the Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star Team.
