Kosciusko’s Harmon named state’s top player in class of 2021

Source: Twitter - @aharmon2021

Kosciusko’s Antonio Harmon has been ranked as Mississippi’s top football prospect in class of 2021.

The rankings, released Tuesday by recruiting website 247 Sports, also have Harmon ranked as the number 77 prospect in the country.

During his sophomore season in 2018, Harmon caught 18 passes for 455 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also returned two kickoffs, one fumble, and one interception for touchdowns.

He currently holds offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Virginia, Southern Miss, Tulane, and SMU.

Harmon and the Whippets will kick off the 2019 season Thursday, Aug. 22 against Yazoo County.