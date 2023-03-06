Kosciusko’s Landrum Field to be featured in book highlighting Mississippi High School football stadiums

Kosciusko’s Landrum Field will be featured in an upcoming book that will highlight Mississippi high school football stadiums.

The book is called “Magnolia Gridiron Cathedrals” and is being written by Nash Nunnery with award winning artist Marhsall Ramsey providing the illustrations for each stadium. Ramsey’s illustrations will also be available for purchase separately.



Mike Frasconga, author and publisher of several other books on Mississippi high school football, is also involved in the project.

Over 40 Mississippi high school stadiums will be featured in the book.

The book is set to be released in August to coincide with the beginning of football season.