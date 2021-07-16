Kosciusko’s Walker Hill wins Courage Award from USA Today Sports

Kosciusko Whippets baseball player Walker Hill won the USA Today Courage Award during Thursday night’s virtual awards ceremony.

The awards, streamed on YouTube, honored the state of Mississippi’s best high school athletes.

In October 2020, prior to his senior season, Hill was paralyzed from the waist down following a car wreck.

However, he continued to go to practice and ball games with the team.

During the virtual awards show, NFL 2020 Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith, who returned to football following a broken leg in 2018, presented the award.

That was then followed by a video package that included interviews with Hill’s family and coaches.

Watch the video presentation in the link below.