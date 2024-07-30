Kosy Airport Gets Federal Grant

The Kosciusko-Attala County Airport is getting a federal grant to update its master plan. Senator Roger Wicker says the Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $91,393 to the airport, one of 17 grants across Mississippi totaling more than $6.7 million. Wicker says the safety and system upgrades will provide a better experience for travelers and will support economic growth opportunities.
