Kosy Airport Gets Federal Grant

The Kosciusko-Attala County Airport is getting a federal grant to update its master plan.  Senator Roger Wicker says the Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $91,393 to the airport, one of 17 grants across Mississippi totaling more than $6.7 million.   Wicker says the safety and system upgrades will provide a better experience for travelers and will support economic growth opportunities.

